When I grow up... by monikozi
Photo 653

When I grow up...

I aspire to be a church spire
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Diana ace
What a wonderful capture of all these spires, love the pov.
April 25th, 2022  
Lesley ace
It certainly is a lovely one. Love the dandelion photo-bomber too.
April 25th, 2022  
