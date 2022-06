Readings in June

The Eleven Thousand Rods by Guillaume Apollinaire - Sick (as in pathologically sick) porn. No, no, no. NO.

Amado amo (Beloved Master) by Rosa Montero - the ramblings of an anxious mind.

SeinLanguage by Jerry Seinfeld - I laughed twice

How To Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie - crime(s) story, boring at times (could have been at least 100 pages shorter), but the ending added to the rating. Perhaps the only one in the list I would (half-heartedly* recommend.