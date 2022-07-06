Sign up
Photo 723
Sneaky portraiture 2
Used my 45-150 mm telephoto lens for these sneaky portraits. And I asked no permission to post.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
3rd July 2022 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I hope he is not a lawyer and someone tells him his in the public eye ;-) You caught him deep in thought, great portrait.
July 6th, 2022
