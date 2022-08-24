Previous
Sneaky portraiture 11 by monikozi
Photo 765

Sneaky portraiture 11

I wonder if he spotted my lens pointed towards him.
Or maybe it was just the fact he did not have an umbrella.
24th August 2022

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details

