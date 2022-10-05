Failed ICM

I heard the engine of this one roaming at the roundabout and I had the time to pull out my camera. Of course I intended to focus on the car and capture the movement. But well... I failed. It is just a bad photo. The reason I posted it is the movement in the wheels.

On another level: I don't know how much and what you know of Romania. But I am sure my country is not famous for its impeccable roads. And I wonder WHY would one buy this type of car when the roads are as if bombarded... Not to mention we do not even have a complete highway/motorway across the country. It's like keeping a Beagle in a block of flats. Whatever, it's not my money they spend. But my logic fails. Yet, they also have a right to vote... and they have no other logic to deploy.