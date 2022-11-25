Sign up
Photo 839
Detail
Inspired by John's
@johnmaguire
comment, I cropped and edited the open window of the building posted the day before yesterday. And I am very pleased with the result.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
11
2
1
365
E-M5MarkIII
23rd November 2022 2:04pm
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous geometry.
November 25th, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 25th, 2022
