Previous
Next
The discovery by monikozi
Photo 845

The discovery

While taking the calendar shot, standing in front of the camera, I realised I did not observe the shutterspeed, and rolled my eyes. But I couldn't possibly post this as the calendar shot. And of course I had to play with the discovery. 😀
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. I love your jumper btw.
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
You crack me up Moni 😂
December 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise