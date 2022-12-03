Sign up
Photo 845
The discovery
While taking the calendar shot, standing in front of the camera, I realised I did not observe the shutterspeed, and rolled my eyes. But I couldn't possibly post this as the calendar shot. And of course I had to play with the discovery. 😀
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
845
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. I love your jumper btw.
December 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
You crack me up Moni 😂
December 3rd, 2022
