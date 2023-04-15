Previous
Next
Snapseedized by monikozi
Photo 969

Snapseedized

Silhouette filter applied to an ICM taken for the Olga Karlovac artist challenge: dark figures wandering through city streets like lost memories
https://youtu.be/r7wF7d04aX8
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
A ghostly image. Well done.
April 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise