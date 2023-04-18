Previous
Title by monikozi
Photo 972

Title

The last of the series for tge artist challenge. I particularly like the ghostly faces of the two people. I couldn't replicate that even if i wanted.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Diana ace
another great one, the face at the botton looks particularly scary ;-)
April 18th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
This is marvellous, agree, getting those faces visible really adds to this. Total atmosphere.
April 18th, 2023  
