Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1032
June reading
Lovely Dr. Oliver Sacks - as always, a pleasure if you are interested in the brain
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1235
photos
106
followers
87
following
282% complete
View this month »
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
30th June 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Not so sure I like the bottom line Moni ;-)
June 30th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
It sounds interesting but it's not my cup of tea
June 30th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Do you mean the title of his best seller? The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat? Actually it is not as bad as it sounds :D
June 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close