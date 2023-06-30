Previous
June reading by monikozi
Photo 1032

June reading

Lovely Dr. Oliver Sacks - as always, a pleasure if you are interested in the brain
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Not so sure I like the bottom line Moni ;-)
June 30th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
It sounds interesting but it's not my cup of tea
June 30th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@ludwigsdiana Do you mean the title of his best seller? The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat? Actually it is not as bad as it sounds :D
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise