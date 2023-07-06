Previous
Burst and startle for world watercolour month by monikozi
Burst and startle for world watercolour month

Yours truly bursting out laughing and being startled at the result.
Thanks to Vikki and the Artsy gang!
6th July 2023

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana ace
Oh this is so fabulous Moni, I love it!
July 7th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Love this
July 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
Well done!
July 7th, 2023  
summerfield ace
great self-portraits, mon. wish i have your skills. aces!
July 7th, 2023  
