Photo 1037
Burst and startle for world watercolour month
Yours truly bursting out laughing and being startled at the result.
Thanks to Vikki and the Artsy gang!
6th July 2023
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwcm-2023
Diana
ace
Oh this is so fabulous Moni, I love it!
July 7th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Love this
July 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
Well done!
July 7th, 2023
summerfield
ace
great self-portraits, mon. wish i have your skills. aces!
July 7th, 2023
