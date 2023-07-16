Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1044
Wannabe Adamski
Still a long way to go, but acceptable for a first try without PS.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1044
photos
107
followers
88
following
286% complete
View this month »
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
16th July 2023 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Looks great...lovely fuchsia too
July 16th, 2023
Delboy79
ace
In love this.What do you mean without Ps -straight out of camera?
July 16th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
I think it looks great
July 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close