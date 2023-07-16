Previous
Wannabe Adamski by monikozi
Wannabe Adamski

Still a long way to go, but acceptable for a first try without PS.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
Annie D ace
Looks great...lovely fuchsia too
July 16th, 2023  
Delboy79 ace
In love this.What do you mean without Ps -straight out of camera?
July 16th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
I think it looks great
July 16th, 2023  
