Tinned carnations by monikozi
Photo 1043

Tinned carnations

I promised myself I would cut some and put them in a vase. But how could I?
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana ace
Wonderful title and fabulous capture, such gorgeous flowers.
July 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful! I love the colors.
July 15th, 2023  
Christina ace
Indeed they are beautiful where they are. Love the title
July 15th, 2023  
