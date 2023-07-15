Sign up
Previous
Photo 1043
Tinned carnations
I promised myself I would cut some and put them in a vase. But how could I?
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
3
3
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
15th July 2023 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful title and fabulous capture, such gorgeous flowers.
July 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I love the colors.
July 15th, 2023
Christina
ace
Indeed they are beautiful where they are. Love the title
July 15th, 2023
