Photo 1058
Common deer
Like his pal in yesterda's post
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
10
6
3
365
E-M5MarkIII
29th July 2023 10:02am
Public
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Who are you calling common? He looks quite sophisticated to me. :)
August 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Blending in nicely.
August 6th, 2023
moni kozi
@swillinbillyflynn
:) ever so funny!!!
August 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I had to look twice to realize it was real and not just a painting. Fabulous!
August 6th, 2023
Delboy79
ace
Tring to disguise himself.Fed up of these photographers
August 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Resting in the shade. Nice shot.
August 6th, 2023
