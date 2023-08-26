Previous
Tailfree stray cat

going places, minding business... unlike me
moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cute kitty. Is it just the way you captured it, or is it really tail free? In Japan we had a cat with no tail :-)
August 27th, 2023  
