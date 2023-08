August readings

Started Early, Took My Dog by Kate Atkinson - intricate threads in a detective novel

Demetru Retires by Cristian Săuchea - a collection of absurd literary exercises that challenged my will and determination. A reading exercise. As children, the author and I used to go sleighing in winter.

Case Histories by Kate Atkinson - perhaps her best Brodie novel (at least so far) (the first in the series)