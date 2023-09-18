Sign up
Previous
Photo 1087
Renovate
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
4
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1087
photos
104
followers
87
following
297% complete
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
Views
15
Comments
4
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
18th September 2023 1:53pm
Casablanca
ace
Always makes me wonder what is happening behind the coverings...
September 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
It sure looks like it needs it. I love the elephants on the covering.
September 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Hopefully we get to see it when the renovation is complete.
September 19th, 2023
Christina
ace
Hopefully they restore it beautifully!
September 19th, 2023
