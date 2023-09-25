Previous
How patronizing by monikozi
How patronizing

to really believe that nature needs our help
Another proof https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-04-27
moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
September 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The plant’s reclaim the land in a far more respectful way than humans.
September 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh isn't that lovely! Looks like portulaca aka moss rose.
September 25th, 2023  
moni kozi
@marlboromaam That's exactly it. And it grew there. Not to mention that we pass over it every day, several people, more than once. And it grew bigger and bigger. It really is just one root.
September 25th, 2023  
