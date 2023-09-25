Sign up
Photo 1093
How patronizing
to really believe that nature needs our help
Another proof
https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-04-27
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Tags
nf-sooc.2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
September 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The plant’s reclaim the land in a far more respectful way than humans.
September 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh isn't that lovely! Looks like portulaca aka moss rose.
September 25th, 2023
moni kozi
@marlboromaam
That's exactly it. And it grew there. Not to mention that we pass over it every day, several people, more than once. And it grew bigger and bigger. It really is just one root.
September 25th, 2023
