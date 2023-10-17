Sign up
Previous
Photo 1111
Placid fisherman
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
4
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1111
photos
105
followers
87
following
304% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
17th October 2023 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oct23words
Krista Marson
ace
Looks relaxing. I love that weeping willow tree!
October 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
He seems to have chosen a lovely spot. I could sit under that beautiful tree and hope that he catches some fish.
October 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great escape.
October 18th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely trees too.
October 18th, 2023
