Previous
Placid fisherman by monikozi
Photo 1111

Placid fisherman

17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Looks relaxing. I love that weeping willow tree!
October 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
He seems to have chosen a lovely spot. I could sit under that beautiful tree and hope that he catches some fish.
October 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great escape.
October 18th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely trees too.
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise