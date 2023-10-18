Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1112
Sticky'n'stinky
Shitty
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1114
photos
105
followers
87
following
305% complete
View this month »
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
19th October 2023 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oct23words
Diana
ace
🤣 such a perfect capture and example, hope it was not your foot 😁
October 20th, 2023
moni kozi
@ludwigsdiana
My own. But hovering. Got it right in time :)
October 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Watch out!
October 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close