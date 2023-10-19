Previous
Next
Nebulous xray by monikozi
Photo 1113

Nebulous xray

The sky at midday - sooc using the built-in grainy film art mode
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks so dramatic, beautifully captured.
October 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super drama up there!
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise