Previous
Plentiful harvest by monikozi
Photo 1116

Plentiful harvest

22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful looking grapevines and composition
October 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
They look ready.
October 22nd, 2023  
moni kozi
@wakelys What you see there are about three kilos of sugar, or fat... whichever you prefer...
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise