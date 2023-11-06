Previous
Old timey weather

6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

moni kozi

@monikozi
Diana ace
Beautiful shapes and textures. I need one here as I never know what the weather is doing when I get up in the morning.
November 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice looking barometer.
November 6th, 2023  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
I remember my (former) father in law was tapping the barometer gently every time he was checking for changes in air pressure.
November 6th, 2023  
summerfield ace
what a clever interpretation of the prompt. aces!
thank you for playing along. looking forward to the rest of the week.
November 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
My parents had a very similar one
November 6th, 2023  
