Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1127
Old timey weather
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1127
photos
104
followers
88
following
308% complete
View this month »
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
6th November 2023 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-6
,
phone-vember
Diana
ace
Beautiful shapes and textures. I need one here as I never know what the weather is doing when I get up in the morning.
November 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking barometer.
November 6th, 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
I remember my (former) father in law was tapping the barometer gently every time he was checking for changes in air pressure.
November 6th, 2023
summerfield
ace
what a clever interpretation of the prompt. aces!
thank you for playing along. looking forward to the rest of the week.
November 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
My parents had a very similar one
November 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
thank you for playing along. looking forward to the rest of the week.