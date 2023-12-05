Previous
12:20 - caught black-handed by monikozi
I got carried away with the drawing... I do find an excuse every day for not minding the set time
If you care, I was drawing photographer Daido Moriyama https://youtu.be/w4arH6xH6aw?feature=shared
5th December 2023

moni kozi

@monikozi
Casablanca ace
Love your drawing and painting. You are a gifted lady and this is a fun photo.
December 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a talent and a great look.
December 5th, 2023  
