Previous
Photo 1152
12:20 - caught black-handed
I got carried away with the drawing... I do find an excuse every day for not minding the set time
If you care, I was drawing photographer Daido Moriyama
https://youtu.be/w4arH6xH6aw?feature=shared
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
2
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1152
Taken
5th December 2023 12:47pm
Casablanca
ace
Love your drawing and painting. You are a gifted lady and this is a fun photo.
December 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a talent and a great look.
December 5th, 2023
