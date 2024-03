March readings

Hitchcock presents: Short Stories of The Macabre by various authors - chill short read, some stories better than others

Arsene Lupin vs Herlock Sholmes by Maurice Leblanc - detective story, so-and-so

The Gutsy Girl by Caroline Paul - some 'go girl' stories, not THAT bad

The Galveston Diet by Mary Claire Haver - a diet program for menopausal women, nothing to write home about