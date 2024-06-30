Previous
June readings by monikozi
Photo 1254

June readings

Rocket Surgery Made Easy by Steve Krug - niche domain of usability in software
The Wicked Wit of Princess Margaret compiled by Karen Dolby - biographical anecdotes
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
they both sound like such interesting books.
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise