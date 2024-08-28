Sign up
Previous
Photo 1282
This young man
will not starve to death
He can fish. He really can. He dug out earthworms with a stick. Then proceeded to fishing.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
3
2
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful story telling image and scene!
August 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Who needs fancy fishing equipment. Great storytelling candid shot.
August 28th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
wonderful image
August 28th, 2024
