This young man by monikozi
This young man

will not starve to death
He can fish. He really can. He dug out earthworms with a stick. Then proceeded to fishing.
moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana ace
Such a wonderful story telling image and scene!
August 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Who needs fancy fishing equipment. Great storytelling candid shot.
August 28th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful image
August 28th, 2024  
