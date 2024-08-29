Sign up
Previous
Photo 1283
Raining on the lake
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
3
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1283
photos
99
followers
91
following
351% complete
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
27th August 2024 7:45pm
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and light on the water, so serene looking.
August 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely golden glow
August 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Is that a starburst filter or just lucky with the starburst on the light? Can't quite figure out if that is a street lamp or the sun through the trees. Must be a rainbow somewhere if that is the sun.... Nice colours
August 29th, 2024
