20220917_082333

"LAMPADOFOR"
La statue Lampadofor,une œuvre de 1992 du Sculpteur Rosa Serra commémore l'arrivée de la flamme olympique en 1992.
Jeux Olympiques d'été de1992 BARCELONA
MONTSERRAT

