20221019_110655 by montserrat
132 / 365

20221019_110655

Les rochers et la mer, des grottes ayant servi a l'époque pour contrebande de cigarette et autres
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Boxplayer ace
Ah interesting, previous haunts of smugglers (contrebandiers? Though I understand your posts and comments, I have so forgotten how to write French!). Very atmospheric!
October 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
A perfect cave for smugglers. Love the rock formations.
October 19th, 2022  
