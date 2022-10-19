Previous
20221019_110605 by montserrat
133 / 365

20221019_110605

Idem, aujourd'hui temps avec de brouillard, photo prise du chemin de ronde qu'il longe le long de la mer
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Boxplayer ace
Fantastic geology here.
October 19th, 2022  
Pam ace
Beautiful!
October 19th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice place to explore
October 19th, 2022  
