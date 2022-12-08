Previous
20221208_064542 by montserrat
182 / 365

20221208_064542

Sapin artisanale faite maison
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Boxplayer ace
Rather clever.
December 8th, 2022  
