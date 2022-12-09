Previous
20221209_074622 by montserrat
183 / 365

20221209_074622

Hier ,nous fêtons la fête du hiver au village, nous dansons la sardana danse typique de Catalunya.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
