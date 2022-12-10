Previous
20221210_060445 by montserrat
184 / 365

20221210_060445

Décorations de Noël, photo prise dans un centre commercial.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
50% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, tres joli!
December 10th, 2022  
