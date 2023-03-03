Previous
20230303_150723 by montserrat
20230303_150723

Photos faites del interior des les ruines d'Empuries, un cite Gréco-Romain , une journée très ensoleillée 🌞🌞🌞
3rd March 2023

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
