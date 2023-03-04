Sign up
264 / 365
20230303_120410
Suite des photos d'hier prises au Musée d'Empuries
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
3
0
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Casablanca
ace
J'aime regarder l'histoire ancienne comme ça. Magnifique photo
March 4th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
March 4th, 2023
Pam
ace
A lovely view.
March 4th, 2023
