276 / 365
20230316_113156
Iris , capté à la suite d'une promenade au long de la mer dans le sable des dunes.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
1
0
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
276
photos
22
followers
19
following
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996B
Taken
16th March 2023 11:31am
Casablanca
ace
Les iris sont la fleur préférée de mon mari. Jolie!
March 16th, 2023
