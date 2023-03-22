Sign up
282 / 365
20230322_135314
Le berger et son troupau de 🐑 moutons.
En ce promenant en voiture en plaine campagne nous avons rencontré cet berger.tres sympa
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Casablanca
ace
Il a l'air si chaud et sec. Si froid et humide ici en Angleterre aujourd'hui !
March 22nd, 2023
