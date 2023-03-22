Previous
Next
20230322_135314 by montserrat
282 / 365

20230322_135314

Le berger et son troupau de 🐑 moutons.
En ce promenant en voiture en plaine campagne nous avons rencontré cet berger.tres sympa
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Il a l'air si chaud et sec. Si froid et humide ici en Angleterre aujourd'hui !
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise