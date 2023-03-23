Sign up
283 / 365
20230323_174422
Sayez les travaux ont commencé pour remplacer les égout et l'arrivée d'eau, remplacement des toutes les canalisations vielles dans tout le village .
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Peter Dulis
ace
Construction woes
March 23rd, 2023
