20230626_094912 by montserrat
Photo 372

20230626_094912

Chiringito de la plage, ils ouvrent vers 11h30h ils fait très très chaud 😰
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
June 26th, 2023  
