kayak
Wanted him in the other shot but too far away at the time. Asked him if he was coming back tomorrow to which he replied, not this early again....... kids
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Here we go, only taken 14 months to write some thing having signed up for another year. I have had a passion for photography most of...
Tags
lake
,
kayak
,
@jasontribephotos
