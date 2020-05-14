Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
80 / 365
Halcyon
This reminds me of of a film company poster with a name that suits something like "Horizon line films" or " On reflection media" anyway, its the fact there is almost no reflection that is different from all the others I have taken of this scene. BoB
14th May 2020
14th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Here we go, only taken 14 months to write some thing having signed up for another year. I have had a passion for photography most of...
604
photos
101
followers
78
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Latest from all albums
78
79
497
24
498
80
25
499
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Alternatively
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
14th May 2020 4:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
lake
,
@jasontribephotos
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close