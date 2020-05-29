Sign up
Idle hands
Every image tells a story for me this is two different stories of lockdown, vandalism and not being able to work both the graffiti and the grasses have appeared in last few weeks.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Here we go, only taken 14 months to write some thing having signed up for another year. I have had a passion for photography most of...
637
photos
104
followers
79
following
Tags
light
,
flowers
,
plants
,
story
,
@jasontribephotos
,
hereandnow
