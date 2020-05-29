Previous
Idle hands by moonbi
93 / 365

Idle hands

Every image tells a story for me this is two different stories of lockdown, vandalism and not being able to work both the graffiti and the grasses have appeared in last few weeks.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

