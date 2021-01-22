Sign up
227 / 365
Roswell's
This is a sweet shop where i used to buy 2oz of monkey nuts and a copy of Whoopee!. Sells toilet rolls as well now
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Jason
ace
@moonbi
Tags
b&w
,
@jasontribephotos
,
hereandnow
Walks @ 7
ace
Diversification equals survival, these days. Nice street close up
January 22nd, 2021
