Rainy Sundaze

So pleasant this morning, chillin out in the raindrops with the pups. Dahlia wasn't thrilled at first because the rain was coming down a little too hard for her fun... but it only lasted a couple of minutes and then subsided to just occasional drizzles. With cooler temperatures (77) and breezes we were all in better spirits. You could tell even the heaviness that cloaks the trees and plants was lighter and everything just seemed to breathe better.