Previous
Next
Patio Portrait by moonshinegoober
21 / 365

Patio Portrait

I take the dogs out for mini strolls around the yard during the hotter times of the day and then we sit and relax on the patio and watch the birds and I admire all the succulents that are so happy here. Birthday wishes to my lil bro today.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise