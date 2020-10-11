Sign up
97 / 365
Conversations with Hanz
Hanz wants dinner.
Hanz is hungry.
Hanz is letting me know it’s feeding time.
This is a one-sided conversation.
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Bonnie McClendon
@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
