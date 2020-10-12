Previous
Wild by moonshinegoober
98 / 365

Wild

When you get down real low you’ll notice mushrooms growing on this stump under the flowers. I just loved how magical this little pocket of the yard felt today.
Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
