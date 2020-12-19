Previous
I Said Goodbye To by moonshinegoober
I Said Goodbye To

December Reflections Day 19:

This photo was taken a year ago today. We were on the road from Washington to move back to Texas. This was taken in Southern California. I said goodbye to the ocean.
Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
