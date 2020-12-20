Previous
Next
Best Book of 2020 by moonshinegoober
167 / 365

Best Book of 2020

December Reflections Day 20:

“The World of Zen”

One of two books that I’ve read this year. This one has taught me a new perspective and given me an opportunity to take notice and be.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise