Best Book of 2020
December Reflections Day 20:
“The World of Zen”
One of two books that I’ve read this year. This one has taught me a new perspective and given me an opportunity to take notice and be.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Bonnie McClendon
@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010.
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
8th September 2020 12:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
